IT Developer: Front End

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.Experience

3 years (with Qualification) otherwise 5 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher .Net (C#) Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) XAML OO Development Methodologies An understanding of SOA



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Application development Testing practices



Ideal:

Knowledge of: UML Systems analysis and design Banking systems environment



Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Applying Expertise and Technology

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position