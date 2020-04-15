Service Desk Engineer

This is an exciting opportunity to be part of an international Managed Service Provider (MSP) – we’re looking for an ambitious, energetic Service Desk Engineer to join the rapidly expanding Cape Town office.The role offers fantastic growth opportunities – work hard, learn as you go and work your way up the support ladder. You’ll be engaging with a range of internationally based clients, so the ideal candidate needs to be well-spoken and an excellent communicator.The role itself involves remote support and escalation to the senior support team. As the “front door”, you’ll be representing the business, so the responsibility is on your shoulders to provide a professional and positive first impression whilst ensuring a reliable resolution of customer technical issues when raised via the client’s help desk.Technical Skills:

Higher education diploma or degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or minimum 1-years hands-on experience in an IT Desktop/Server support role

MCSE/MCP/CCNA certification or qualifications are desirable

Logical approach to problem solving, methodical process follower

Excellent communicator and inter-personal skills with good time management

Essential skills:

Microsoft Desktop ( 7 / 8 / 10) Operating Systems

Microsoft Productivity Suites (Office 2010 – 2016)

Administration of Microsoft Server 2008 / 2012

Administration of Office 365

Administration of Microsoft Active Directory

Administration of Microsoft Exchange (contact number)

Advantageous Skills:

Administration of Microsoft Exchange (contact number)

Knowledge of Microsoft Azure

Knowledge of monitoring systems (PRTG)

Knowledge of PSA tools (Autotask, Service Now)

Knowledge of RMM tools (Kaseya, Labtech)

This is the perfect opportunity for ambitious individuals to develop their careers with a leading company in the transformational cloud computing industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position