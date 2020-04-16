Business Analyst (Financial Services)

Position Purpose:The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements.QualificationsEssential:

  • 3 year Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

  • FTI Diploma

Experience:

  • Essential 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail environment 5 years of experience in ERP systems 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry.

A strong technical background is required:

  • Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills.
  • Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data
  • System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.
  • System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem.
  • Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

Experience in many of the following VAS services:

  • Wallet.
  • Money Transfers.
  • Saving and Gift cards.
  • Insurance.
  • Airtime and Data.
  • Bills and Tickets.

Knowledge & Skills:Knowledge:

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies.
  • Experience in participating in projects.
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment.
  • Experience in a global business environment is preferred.
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

  • Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills.
  • Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects.
  • Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS.
  • Business analysis and elicitation techniques.
  • Process re-engineering and improvement.
  • Verbal and written communication skills (business writing).

Job objectives:Information Seeking and Analysis

  • Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies.
  • Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry.
  • Requirement elicitation.

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing

  • Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team.
  • This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitation with both business & IT.

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines

  • To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support.

Theoretical knowledge and application

  • Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Time Management

  • To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines.

