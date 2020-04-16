Data Scientist

Purpose Statement

To assist in building and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. Data science will be a key strategic differentiator in the future.

Data scientists will help automate and improve processes, create new products and services and assist with improved decision making based on data.

Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

A relevant post-graduate qualification in Mathematics or Information Technology – Computer Science

Experience

2+ years of experience in building machine learning models in Python/R

Business analysis and requirements gathering

Reproducible coding experience and working with source control tools e.g. Git, Bitbucket

Experience in deploying models into production

Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience

Working in remote environments, e.g. Docker, Linux

Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Solution and experimental design for model development

Machine learning development and underlying theory and assumptions of techniques.

Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning) and deployment

Source control systems e.g. Git, Bitbucket, or Sourcetree

Relational database technologies

Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Data analysis

Solution and experimental design

Machine learning model architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Specialist in one or more specific machine learning competencies, e.g. NLP, Deep Learning etc

Competencies

Working with People

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Learning and Researching

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position