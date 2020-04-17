Android Mobile Developer

The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.
– 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)
– At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)
– Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
– Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles
– Experience with Fragments.
– Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.Desirable Skills
– Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
– Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)
– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)
– Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
– Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
– Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
– Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium
– Any iOS native development experience
What can we offer you?
– Great modern offices in central Cape Town with views of both Table mountain and the ocean
– Big kitchen with multiple coffee and vending machines (cause all developers love their coffee right ?!)
– Have a drink with us every Thursday at our onsite Drink-a-lot bar
– Pool and Table tennis tables
– Free parking space provided for all staff
– Your birthday as a day off on us!
– Your choice of laptop and desk equipment
The Environment:
– Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
– We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
– We are short on ego and high on output.
– We are doers and not only thinkers, its all in the execution after all.
– We love what we do and what we are creating.