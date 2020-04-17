Senior Software Engineer (DevOps & Platform)

As a DevOps and Platform Software Engineer you will be responsible for managing, monitoring and provisioning of scalable infrastructure, tools and techniques to support a fast-growing platform and distributed system.
Key responsibilities:
– Managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS cloud technologies.
– Implement and manage network/routing setup as well as integration into external systems.
– Implementation and automation of runtime environments for software in support of engineering development processes.
– Drive virtualization technologies with continuous deployment and elastic scalability in mind.
– Manage system security and backup strategies across a wide variety of technologies and products.
Attributes/Experience required:
– Ability to code and script.
– Experience with Continuous Integration (CI) / Continuous Delivery (CD).
– Experience of *nix based systems and tools in order to administrate, manage and monitor.
– Experience with configuration management (chef, puppet, git).
– Experience with specific AWS cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).
– Experience with virtualization technologies (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes).
Nice to have:
– Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.
– Experience with common web stack applications (nginx, tornado).
– Experience with messaging platforms (Kafka, Kinesis).
– Experience with Google (GCM, Firebase).
Qualifications:
– Information Technology or Science Degree.
– Minimum 5 years of experience.