Developer: Front End

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.Experience

3 years (with Qualification) otherwise 5 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher .Net (C#) Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) XAML OO Development Methodologies An understanding of SOA



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Application development Testing practices



Ideal:

Knowledge of: UML Systems analysis and design Banking systems environment



Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles

Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility

Analysing

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Analysing_Using Math

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Applying Expertise and Technology

Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise

Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Contactable via own mobile phone

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

