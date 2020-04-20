.NET Developer – German speaking

A great opportunity to relocate to Germany exists within multiple of our clients, some of who are willing to sponsor Visas. We have seen an increase in demand for German speaking .NET Developers in Germany and have been asked to source internationally. South Africa has a strong talent pool of .NET Developers and we want to hear from you.

All interviews will take place via Skype/Zoom and you will NOT be asked to relocate during the lock-down period.

Job specifications will be shared with candidates who meet the following criteria:

– At least 5 years’ hands-on .NET development with strong C# skills.

– Strong understanding and of SOLID principles and TDD

– .NETCORE would be advantageous

– Qualifications related to the IT field is preferred

– Must be able to speak German

If you would like to find out more about this opportunity, please apply with your updated CV and contact number to arrange a call.

Good luck with your application.

