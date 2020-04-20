SAP Specialist

SAP Data Services Consultant

A minimum of 3 years business experience. Working SAP functional and Master Data experience. Well versed with the ASAP / SAP Activate Methodology concepts. Good understanding of business data relationships. Data profiling and text data processing from the heterogeneous source into a target database or data warehouse

SAP Data Services knowledge and a foundation in SQL or Database logic.

Strong understanding of Relational Database modelling and SQ

Information Steward experience beneficial. Python / shell scripting. SAP data interfaces, ALE, BAPI, RFC, SAP PI functional understanding. Ability to integrate SAP ERP with SAP BODS with the above technologies.

Beneficial: SAP qualification / certification Previous experience as a Business Analyst. Exposure and definite participation in data migration or data solutions.

Hana experience advantageous.

Send full comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and Cover Letter to (email address)

