Apr 20, 2020

Systems Engineer

PURPOSE STATEMENT

  • To commission and ensure the efficient running / operation of the all infrastructure within Capitec Bank.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Qualifications

Min:

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • A relevant tertiary IT qualification (i.e. MCSE) would be a pre-requisite

Ideal:

  • ITIL/MOF

Job Knowledge

Min:

  • Detailed knowledge of:
    • Server administration (Windows Server)
    • Server & Storage Hardware architecture
    • Virtualization administration (VMWare preferred)
  • A sound understanding of:
    • IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
    • Business continuity
    • IT Operations
    • Server administration (Linux RHEL)

Ideal:

  • A sound understanding of:
    • Storage/SAN
    • Networking fundamentals
    • Automation and scripting
    • Database management systems and software
    • Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis
    • Cloud (Azure & AWS)

