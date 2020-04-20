Systems Engineer
PURPOSE STATEMENT
- To commission and ensure the efficient running / operation of the all infrastructure within Capitec Bank.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
Qualifications
Min:
- Grade 12 / Matric
- A relevant tertiary IT qualification (i.e. MCSE) would be a pre-requisite
Ideal:
- ITIL/MOF
Job Knowledge
Min:
- Detailed knowledge of:
- Server administration (Windows Server)
- Server & Storage Hardware architecture
- Virtualization administration (VMWare preferred)
- A sound understanding of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
- Business continuity
- IT Operations
- Server administration (Linux RHEL)
Ideal:
- A sound understanding of:
- Storage/SAN
- Networking fundamentals
- Automation and scripting
- Database management systems and software
- Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis
- Cloud (Azure & AWS)