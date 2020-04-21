Senior Cloud Data Engineer

Are you looking to join a company who believes in mentoring, grooming and knowledge sharing? Are you looking for the next great challenge in your career? Then this is the opportunity for you!

Job & Company Description:

Our client is well-known across South Africa and has various branches in Gauteng and Cape Town. They are looking for experienced cloud data engineers to join their team; developers with the potential to take lead on larger complex projects. You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers, Designers, and Product owners, in order to iteratively deliver sound technical solutions on a suite of web and mobile-web products across the network.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science

Atleast 5 years working within the data engineering space

Atleast 3 years experience working with cloud services such as Google Cloud Platform, Azure or AWS

Google BigQuery

Google Cloud computing tools.

Python

The role has the following benefits:

Flexible working hours (core hours are from 9:30am – 3:00pm), including work from home days

A coffee barista, regular Friday socials, quarterly team building – generally a great working environment!

