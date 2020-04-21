Technical Test Analyst

You understand the systems you are testing.

You can program (Use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others) or are interested in learning to program.

You know how to write SQL.

You know where it is most effective for an automated test to live. (Unit, Integration, E2E)

You can speak the same language as the developers.

You understand the benefits of manual testing but also the costs.

You are continually trying to improve your testing skills.

You read widely about what is happening in the world of testing.

You know that learning didn’t end with the last course you did but rather it’s continuous for the rest of your life.

You care about releasing great software.

You have experience testing financial applications.

You enjoy complicated numerical calculations.

You will need to help solve the complex testing issues they face.

You will need to help solve the small testing issues they face.

You will need to deal with a wide range of people often under severe stress.