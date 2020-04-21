Technical Test Analyst
Apr 21, 2020
Qualifications:
- Degree in computer science or business information systems ideal, but solid experience will be considered as well.
Experience:
- You understand the systems you are testing.
- You can program (Use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others) or are interested in learning to program.
- You know how to write SQL.
- You know where it is most effective for an automated test to live. (Unit, Integration, E2E)
- You can speak the same language as the developers.
- You understand the benefits of manual testing but also the costs.
- You are continually trying to improve your testing skills.
- You read widely about what is happening in the world of testing.
- You know that learning didn’t end with the last course you did but rather it’s continuous for the rest of your life.
- You care about releasing great software.
- You have experience testing financial applications.
- You enjoy complicated numerical calculations.
- You will need to help solve the complex testing issues they face.
- You will need to help solve the small testing issues they face.
- You will need to deal with a wide range of people often under severe stress.
Responsibilities:
- Estimating effort for testing tasks.
- Defining the test approach for each sprint.
- Extracting test requirements for user stories.
- Designing and creating test cases.
- Executing test cases manually / automated.
- Manual front end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing.
- Collaborate closely with developers, identifying, and logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking system.
- Managing and maintaining the test environments and test data.
- Implementing automated tests.
- Develop test tools, and extend test frameworks and test environments.
- First line support and root cause analysis of production issues and proactive, friendly, transparent and efficient support service.
- Playing a central role in establishing best practices for testing in an agile environment.
- Continuous improvement initiatives specifically with regard to quality.
- Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production.
- Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process.
- Managing and maintaining the regression test suits (manual / automated).
- Carry out exploratory testing.
- Final sign-off of new releases.
