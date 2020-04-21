Technical Test Analyst

Apr 21, 2020

Qualifications:

  • Degree in computer science or business information systems ideal, but solid experience will be considered as well.

Experience:

  • You understand the systems you are testing.
  • You can program (Use Scala, JavaScript and UFT amongst others) or are interested in learning to program.
  • You know how to write SQL.
  • You know where it is most effective for an automated test to live. (Unit, Integration, E2E)
  • You can speak the same language as the developers.
  • You understand the benefits of manual testing but also the costs.
  • You are continually trying to improve your testing skills.
  • You read widely about what is happening in the world of testing.
  • You know that learning didn’t end with the last course you did but rather it’s continuous for the rest of your life.
  • You care about releasing great software.
  • You have experience testing financial applications.
  • You enjoy complicated numerical calculations.
  • You will need to help solve the complex testing issues they face.
  • You will need to help solve the small testing issues they face.
  • You will need to deal with a wide range of people often under severe stress.

Responsibilities:

  • Estimating effort for testing tasks.
  • Defining the test approach for each sprint.
  • Extracting test requirements for user stories.
  • Designing and creating test cases.
  • Executing test cases manually / automated.
  • Manual front end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing.
  • Collaborate closely with developers, identifying, and logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking system.
  • Managing and maintaining the test environments and test data.
  • Implementing automated tests.
  • Develop test tools, and extend test frameworks and test environments.
  • First line support and root cause analysis of production issues and proactive, friendly, transparent and efficient support service.
  • Playing a central role in establishing best practices for testing in an agile environment.
  • Continuous improvement initiatives specifically with regard to quality.
  • Product risk mitigation thereby limiting defects in production.
  • Project risk mitigation thereby ensuring a smooth deployment process.
  • Managing and maintaining the regression test suits (manual / automated).
  • Carry out exploratory testing.
  • Final sign-off of new releases.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

