Winforms Developer – Cape Town
Based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town, this company is well-known across South Africa and has a well-established client-base which keeps their IT team busy.
They thrive on team work, honesty, creativity and have a space open on their team for a like minded individual to continue their work on internal in-house applications and systems.
Requirements
- 5+ year’s hands on development experience with Winforms/WPF
- Must be able to manage own time and work independently
- Knowledge of C#, Entity Framework, MySQL, SQL, Crystal reports is essential
- Beneficial skills include JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Angular
Perks of the job
- non-corporate
- casual dress code
- some of the best coffee in Cape Town
- freedom to be creative and bring ideas to the table
- flat management structure
- open-door plolicy
- medical aid + pension
Company culture is very important to this client in order to keep their team dynamic and functioning well. Finding people who will fit into the team and become part of the “family” is essential and I’m looking for people who want to make a “long term” move.
They also believe honestly is the best policy and as part of the process require candidates to undergo a standard polygraph assessment as a final stage.
For a confidential chat, send over your CV to me on (email address)