Developer – Java (Senior)

Our client is a well established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Role:

Our client is well established, highly regarded and an industry leader. With highly innovative and excellent products, this client is growing rapidly.We are delighted to represent this opportunity to a seasoned Java Developer who can produce high quality code within agreed time estimates. They are also looking for someone to be involved with the enhancement, support, testing and documenting of application work. You will be working closely with the Team Leader, Systems Business Analyst and Technical Lead to deliver a high quality product.Responsibilities:

Applications are integrated, cloud based, complex and have large user bases. We need your expertise to enhance the existing applications as well as to develop new ones.

You will be involved with daily team stand ups and client engagements.

Ideally we are looking for:

Good interpersonal skills

4 years plus programming experience in Java.

Experience in web based projects

Experience in Object Orientated Design

Experience in using Eclipse (or any other IDE: IntelliJ and NetBeans), Maven, JBOSS and or Tomcat.

Knowledge of J2EE, UML, XML, JavaScript, JSP and JSF, Web services.

Experience in using SVN, GIT, Bitbucket.

Knowledge of relational databases (such as Oracle, MySQL)

Experience using Web Services

Experience working on large integrated systems

Knowledge of reporting tools such as Jasper Reports will be advantageous.

Proven experience of meeting deadlines and delivering quality code.

Experience in the following would be a bonus: Knowledge of AngularJS. Knowledge of Twitter Bootstrap.



