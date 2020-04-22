Winforms Developer

Winforms Developer – Cape Town

Based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town, this company is well-known across South Africa and has a well-established client-base which keeps their IT team busy.

They thrive on team work, honesty, creativity and have a space open on their team for a like minded individual to continue their work on internal in-house applications and systems.

Requirements

5+ year’s hands on development experience with Winforms/WPF

Must be able to manage own time and work independently

Knowledge of C#, Entity Framework, MySQL, SQL, Crystal reports is essential

Beneficial skills include JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Angular

Perks of the job

non-corporate

casual dress code

some of the best coffee in Cape Town

freedom to be creative and bring ideas to the table

flat management structure

open-door plolicy

medical aid + pension

Company culture is very important to this client in order to keep their team dynamic and functioning well. Finding people who will fit into the team and become part of the “family” is essential and I’m looking for people who want to make a “long term” move.

They also believe honestly is the best policy and as part of the process require candidates to undergo a standard polygraph assessment as a final stage.

For a confidential chat, send over your CV to me on (email address)

