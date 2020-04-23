Business Analyst (Risk / Compliance)

Our client is South Africaâ€™s leading digital financial institution that enables over 13.5 million clients to transact, save, insure and access credit in real-time. They currently have more than 840 branches and over 13 500 employees and are still growing. Growth is focused not only on clients, but also on employees, who have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. Our client employs passionate people who excel in a rapidly-changing digital environment and consistently deliver value.

Role:

The role requires a sound understanding of basic risk management principles in a banking and/or financial services environment, and as well as combatting Financial Crime management principles.Responsibilities:

Form key relationships with teams in the Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance, Fraud, Internal Audit, Legal, Operational Risk and Model Risk Management streams.

Provide business analysis services and related deliverables.

Assisting with defining business requirements and the formulation of functional specifications.

Providing a point of contact and guiding the systems development process.

Performing continuous business and industry research.

Qualifications:

Diploma in Business Analysis.

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Skills / Experience:

3 – 5+ yearsâ€™ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in a banking and/or financial services risk environment.

Proven track record of leading teams, influencing key stakeholders and enabling IT strategy development and implementation.

Re-engineering/process improvement experience.

Agile methodologies and processes.

Microsoft Technologies (SQL Server, .Net framework, C#) and Project Management.

Knowledge:

Risk Management Systems, Actimize AML knowledge.

UML and business process modelling (BPM).

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA).

IT Software Development Life Cycle / New Product Development.

