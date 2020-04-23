Developer – Front-End

Developer – Front-End (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is South Africaâ€™s leading digital financial institution that enables over 13.5 million clients to transact, save, insure and access credit in real-time. They currently have more than 840 branches and over 13 500 employees and are still growing. Growth is focused not only on clients, but also on employees, who have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. Our client employs passionate people who excel in a rapidly-changing digital environment and consistently deliver value.

Role:

Our client is looking for a passionate developer who has a passion for code, a person that can also work independently.

Responsibilities:

Writing and coding of individual programs for Front-End applications.

Skill / Experience:

3 years (with Qualification) otherwise 5 yearsâ€™ proven experience in software development.

Experience in the following development languages: HTML. SQL 2005 and higher. .Net (C#). Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns. WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation). WCF (Windows Communication Foundation). XAML. OO Development Methodologies. An understanding of SOA.



Qualifications:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Systems Engineering.

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Knowledge:

IT systems development processes (SDLC).

Application development.

Testing practices

Knowledge of the following would be great: UML. Systems analysis and design Banking systems environment



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

