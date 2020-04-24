C# Developer

Job Objectives

1. To develop operational systems in accordance with Shoprite Standards:

Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements

Develop ASP and MVC .Net programs and functions.

Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst

Do unit testing of developed programs and functions

Code reviews with peers

2. To maintain operational systems in accordance with Shoprite Standards:

Maintain existing Net programs/systems and functions.

Document changes

Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst or Team Lead

Do unit testing of developed programs and functions

Code reviews with peers

3. To manage the release process:

Capture the release using the Shoprite release management system.

Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams

Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached

4. To provide support to users of the systems:

Provide business support on existing systemsQualificationsIT Programming degree/diplomaExperience3-4 Years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net, MVC and C#

3-4 Years Database Design and Development –experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures

2-3 Years Development experience in MVC

1-2 years Development experience in WPF

1-2 Years Development experience in WCFKnowledge and SkillsGood understanding of OO principles

