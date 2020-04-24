Data Engineer

Cape Town based financial services client is in search of a Data Engineer take responsibility of sourcing & loading a wide range of data across the business into the data lake so that it can be used by analysts & developers to develop data solutions for the business. You will be required to develop & enhance the data framework using specified toolsets & will need to understand and continuously seek techniques to ingest data, as well as ensure a high degree of quality and confidence.

Minimum requirements

-Matric + ND in Information Technology

-5+ yrs exp as a Data Engineer in a BI environment

-Strong data engineering background with a specific focus on staging high quality data

-Solid background in SQL (including development using SQL and procedural extensions), information architecture and ETL procedures

-Ability to configure and build solutions in various ETL toolsets & ability to build ETL solutions in a Hadoop environment

-Exp working on SAP Data Services, SAP Hana &/ Hadoop & Teradata

-Exp with OO/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala

-Previous scripting language experience e.g. Unix Shell scripting

-Agile Development

-Understanding of DW principles based on Kimball and Data Vault patterns (define, design & build dimensional databases)

-Effort estimations

Learn more/Apply for this position