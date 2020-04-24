Cape Town based financial services client is in search of a Data Engineer take responsibility of sourcing & loading a wide range of data across the business into the data lake so that it can be used by analysts & developers to develop data solutions for the business. You will be required to develop & enhance the data framework using specified toolsets & will need to understand and continuously seek techniques to ingest data, as well as ensure a high degree of quality and confidence.
Minimum requirements
-Matric + ND in Information Technology
-5+ yrs exp as a Data Engineer in a BI environment
-Strong data engineering background with a specific focus on staging high quality data
-Solid background in SQL (including development using SQL and procedural extensions), information architecture and ETL procedures
-Ability to configure and build solutions in various ETL toolsets & ability to build ETL solutions in a Hadoop environment
-Exp working on SAP Data Services, SAP Hana &/ Hadoop & Teradata
-Exp with OO/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala
-Previous scripting language experience e.g. Unix Shell scripting
-Agile Development
-Understanding of DW principles based on Kimball and Data Vault patterns (define, design & build dimensional databases)
-Effort estimations