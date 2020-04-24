Developer – Front-End (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is South Africaâ€™s leading digital financial institution that enables over 13.5 million clients to transact, save, insure and access credit in real-time. They currently have more than 840 branches and over 13 500 employees and are still growing. Growth is focused not only on clients, but also on employees, who have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. Our client employs passionate people who excel in a rapidly-changing digital environment and consistently deliver value.
Role:
- Our client is looking for a passionate developer who has a passion for code, a person that can also work independently.
Responsibilities:
- Designing and developing Front End applications. Candidates must have strong development and systems analysis experience.
Qualifications:
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
- Certification in Systems Analysis and Design
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Experience:
- Minimum of 6-8 years development experience using .Net, WPF, WCF
- Extensive experience with System Architecture, Systems Analysis and Design
- HTML
- SQL 2005 and higher
- .Net (C#)
- Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- XAML
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA.
Knowledge:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Banking systems environment
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)