Developer – Front-End (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is South Africaâ€™s leading digital financial institution that enables over 13.5 million clients to transact, save, insure and access credit in real-time. They currently have more than 840 branches and over 13 500 employees and are still growing. Growth is focused not only on clients, but also on employees, who have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. Our client employs passionate people who excel in a rapidly-changing digital environment and consistently deliver value.

Role:

Our client is looking for a passionate developer who has a passion for code, a person that can also work independently.

Responsibilities:

Designing and developing Front End applications. Candidates must have strong development and systems analysis experience.

Qualifications:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Experience:

Minimum of 6-8 years development experience using .Net, WPF, WCF

Extensive experience with System Architecture, Systems Analysis and Design

HTML

SQL 2005 and higher

.Net (C#)

Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

XAML

OO Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA.

Knowledge:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Banking systems environment

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

