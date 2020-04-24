Frontend Developer (React/Angular/Redux)

ENVIRONMENT: An innovative online service provider seeks a highly talented Full Stack Developer. Joining the Product team, you will work on the core components to help rapidly scale the product. Your tech toolset must include Python, React, Angular, Redux, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SASS, have experience building web systems with Django or Flask and data store technologies such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and Redis. REQUIREMENTS: Extensive programming experience (Python and JavaScript (front end and back end) a plus).

Experience building and debugging complex systems in a team environment.

Modern browser technologies based on JavaScript, HTML, and CSS (React, Redux, Angular, SASS, etc.).

Building web systems with Django or Flask or other similar web frameworks.

Knowledge and experience with data store technologies such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and Redis.

Strong computer science fundamentals: data structures, algorithms and programming languages.

Experience working closely with the product team, designers, and other developers. Advantageous – Degree in Computer Science (BSc, MSc) or equivalent.

Experience developing location-aware applications.

GitHub account with cool projects you’ve built or contributed to.

Experience developing testing suites for front-end and back-end services.

Have worked in a tech start-up environment.

