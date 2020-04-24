.NET/C# Senior Developer

.NET Senior Developer – Cape Town, SA

The Company

They have a new position for a .NET Developer to join their well-established, growing company embarking on an exciting journey of developing Web-based API’s and distributing them to 30 countries.

Skill and Requirements:

A minimum of 5 + years of experience of Software Development.

Net / .NET Core

C#

HTML/CSS

JavaScript

Knowledge of NodeJS is advantageous but not required within this application as you will receive on the job training

Qualifications:

Sc in Computer Science

OR

National Diploma in Information Technology

You must have the ability to:

Learn & take on new challenges

Work in a dynamic and constantly changing environment

Deliver best of breed solutions

Have a strong sense of ownership, urgency & drive

Have good interpersonal skills

Benefits

Birthday leave

Team building activities – Quad biking, Braai’s

Casual dress code

Regular catered company lunches

Please send you CV to:

