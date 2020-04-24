.NET/C# Senior Developer

Apr 24, 2020

.NET Senior Developer – Cape Town, SA

The Company

They have a new position for a .NET Developer to join their well-established, growing company embarking on an exciting journey of developing Web-based API’s and distributing them to 30 countries.

Skill and Requirements:

A minimum of 5 + years of experience of Software Development.

  • Net / .NET Core
  • C#
  • HTML/CSS
  • JavaScript

Knowledge of NodeJS is advantageous but not required within this application as you will receive on the job training

Qualifications:

  • Sc in Computer Science

OR

  • National Diploma in Information Technology

You must have the ability to:

  • Learn & take on new challenges
  • Work in a dynamic and constantly changing environment
  • Deliver best of breed solutions
  • Have a strong sense of ownership, urgency & drive
  • Have good interpersonal skills

Benefits

  • Birthday leave
  • Team building activities – Quad biking, Braai’s
  • Casual dress code
  • Regular catered company lunches

