Node.js Developer – City Center

The Company

They are an international development company specialising in the development of online games and supporting products and have been on the market for more than 15 years. They build games, websites, Back-office tools, gaming engines, and everything else needed to run and operate an online gaming business. They absolutely love tech and believe in the ability of tech to be a differentiator in the market. Their staff are their innovators and they actively encourage experimentation in the workplace, with weekly stand ups where everyone gets to present their ideas.

The Role

They are looking for a skilled Node.js Developer to help:

Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs

Work under pressure within cross-functional teams

Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.

Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes and bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Minimum Requirements:

Proficient in Node.js, Microservice Architecture, Kubernetes, Cloud Computing

Minimum of 5+ years developing code.

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.

***Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the solutions were met***

Desired Requirements:

ORM: Mongoose/Sequilize

Microservices: Seneca/Molecular/Hydra

Databases: MS SQL/MongoDB

Testing: TDD or similar

Platforms: Linux/IIS/Windows Server

Payment/transactional systems

Microservice architecture

Language polygot(In particular C#/C++/SQL skills)

Perks:

Flexi hours

Ability to work remote – Managers discretion

Casual Dress Code

Secure parking

International company

Casual, flexible working environment

Gourmet coffee

