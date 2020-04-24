Web Front-End Developer – Pinelands

Job Description

My client is looking for a skilled Front-End Developer to join their dynamic and innovative team! You will be using the latest tech as well as contributing project ideas and implementing them. You will work alongside the product owner, business analysts, testers, senior developers and designers in order to deliver highly customer focused applications.

Role & Responsibilities

Technical analysis and design new features

Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for components

Improve and optimise the performance of existing systems

Mentor other developers

Skills & Qualifications

4+ years’ practical software development experience

Ability to demonstrate aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies.

Solid expertise in modern JavaScript frameworks (React, Node)

Solid Experience in GIT, Docker, Kubernetes or similar framework

RESTful APIs

HTML, CSS

Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related technical discipline

