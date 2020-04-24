Web Front-End Developer – Pinelands, SA
(email address)
Job Description
My client is looking for a skilled Front-End Developer to join their dynamic and innovative team! You will be using the latest tech as well as contributing project ideas and implementing them. You will work alongside the product owner, business analysts, testers, senior developers and designers in order to deliver highly customer focused applications.
Role & Responsibilities
- Technical analysis and design new features
- Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for components
- Improve and optimise the performance of existing systems
- Mentor other developers
Skills & Qualifications
- 4+ years’ practical software development experience
- Ability to demonstrate aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies.
- Solid expertise in modern JavaScript frameworks (React, Node)
- Solid Experience in GIT, Docker, Kubernetes or similar framework
- RESTful APIs
- HTML, CSS
- Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related technical discipline
if you would like more information send your contact details and a contact time to (email address)