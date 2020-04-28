Integration Support Engineer

Position Purpose:As an Integration Support Engineer, you would be required to work within our team helping to build out, maintain, monitor and troubleshoot our infrastructure. Ideally, you must be equipped and able to work in a complex, dynamic and rapidly expanding environment.Qualifications

Matric

IT-related tertiary qualification

Certified IBM WebSphere MQ administrator

Linux or Windows certification

Experience:

Min 5 Years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments

Min 5 Years working with IBM WebSphere Broker and MQ

Min 5 Years working with SQL databases Min 5 Years Production and standby support

Min 5 Years Custom scripting

Min 5 Years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

Min 5 Years of Incident management

Min 3 YearsDevOps duties Min 3 Years Mentoring

Job objectives:

Design, prototype and build new infrastructure as per requirements

Perform day to day support coverage of Systems

Partner and collaborate with other IT engineers as necessary

Manage deployments change management from environment to environment

Evaluate the existing systems and provide the technical direction for continuous improvement

Mentor and give support to junior system engineers

Knowledge& Skills:

SQL Databases (MS SQL, MySQL)

SDLC

Agile Methodologies(SCRUM, LEAN, Kanban)

System Administration (Microsoft/Linux)

Process engineering

Scripting

Production Infrastructure Support

Production Application Systems Support

Virtualization

LAN and WAN

Infrastructure Security(Active Directory, Firewall, File/Folder Permissions, OS user management, Access Control List, TLS certificates)

Managing DHCP, DNS, FTP, SFTP, HTTP,& HTTPS

Enterprise Integration Patterns

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

