Position Purpose:As an Integration Support Engineer, you would be required to work within our team helping to build out, maintain, monitor and troubleshoot our infrastructure. Ideally, you must be equipped and able to work in a complex, dynamic and rapidly expanding environment.Qualifications
- Matric
- IT-related tertiary qualification
- Certified IBM WebSphere MQ administrator
- Linux or Windows certification
Experience:
- Min 5 Years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments
- Min 5 Years working with IBM WebSphere Broker and MQ
- Min 5 Years working with SQL databases Min 5 Years Production and standby support
- Min 5 Years Custom scripting
- Min 5 Years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
- Min 5 Years of Incident management
- Min 3 Years DevOps duties Min 3 Years Mentoring
Job objectives:
- Design, prototype and build new infrastructure as per requirements
- Perform day to day support coverage of Systems
- Partner and collaborate with other IT engineers as necessary
- Manage deployments change management from environment to environment
- Evaluate the existing systems and provide the technical direction for continuous improvement
- Mentor and give support to junior system engineers
Knowledge & Skills:
- SQL Databases (MS SQL, MySQL)
- SDLC
- Agile Methodologies(SCRUM, LEAN, Kanban)
- System Administration (Microsoft/Linux)
- Process engineering
- Scripting
- Production Infrastructure Support
- Production Application Systems Support
- Virtualization
- LAN and WAN
- Infrastructure Security(Active Directory, Firewall, File/Folder Permissions, OS user management, Access Control List, TLS certificates)
- Managing DHCP, DNS, FTP, SFTP, HTTP,& HTTPS
- Enterprise Integration Patterns