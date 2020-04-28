iOS Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT: A digital software house in Johannesburg seeks a highly self-driven & forward-thinking iOS Developer to join its Cape Town team to work remotely. Your core role will be to help design & maintain software applications while engaging with customers to gather user requests for different features in order to improve speed, performance and usability. You will also be expected to create customer software manuals and develop new prototypes. You will require a BS/MS Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or related field or equivalent experience, have 3+ years’ Native experience & 1-2 years’ OOP, TDD & Software Development. DUTIES: Maintain and extend existing development activities.

Work with customers to determine project requirements.

Design software to fulfill customer requirements.

Develop software from requirements and specifications.

Find and repair software defects, unit testing, UI automation testing.

Stay current with Apple and iOS standards and guidelines.

Document development work done. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – BS/MS Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field, or equivalent experience. Experience/Skills – 3+ Years Native experience.

1 – 2 Years – OOP Software Development TDD

Advantageous – Experience in Objective-C. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent written and oral communication skills (English).

Able to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities.

Can focus on deadlines and deliverables.

Ability to think abstractly.

