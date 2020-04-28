Jnr – Mid Full Stack Developer (PHP, JQuery)

ENVIRONMENT: A Software Service Provider is looking for Junior to Mid-Level Full Stack Developer to join their growing team in Cape Town. They work on a variety of products (in-house and third party) in industries ranging from Financial Securities, Media Intelligence through to Communications and Disaster Risk Reduction, Response and Recovery. If you think you are the right person for the role or are interested in hearing more about the job and the technologies they use in their solutions and products, then please get in touch. The ideal candidate will have solid experience in PHP development, eager to learn and be an innovative thinker that can work in a team environment. Experience working with JavaScript development, especially Angular 5 – 7, JQuery, HTML, CSS is required. Twig or Symfony experience is beneficial. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.