Ruby Developer

Job Title – Ruby Developer (Intermediate & Senior positions)

Salary – R600k – R1.2M & Benefits

Job Type – Permanent – Full Time

Locations: Tyger Valley Western Cape

Company Info

This company specialises in the field of IT, with a specific aim of creating and developing world-class bespoke software architecture, tailored to meet the requirements to resolve client needs across various countries across the globe. This company prides itself on their employees and pushes them to advance professionally as well the quality they deliver to all their clients and aim to only improve this.

Their teams are organised none other than the devs themselves, we encourage and empower their developers. Who knows better to how to work in a IT team Devs or Managers? If you agree with this model then this is the opportunity for you.

Job Description

We are looking to take on multiple developers who have a real passion and focus for Ruby working on large scale, mass-market hosting infrastructure. This is the core area of our business and not a better time to join us with the direction we are heading.

(Candidates whom possess technologies that can be easily trained up in Ruby are encouraged to apply for our intermediate positions)

Essential Skills & Experience:

Ruby minimum 2 years (ideally)

Design & development of backend software and APIs

Object-oriented programming using a language like Ruby

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Software development using a containerization platform like Docker or Kubernetes

Agile development practices (team focus, continual improvement, automated tests, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

Effective communication

Self-motivation and self-management

Advantageous skills:

Thinking like a hacker and diving into the security details of the software you’ve built

Experience with Rancher, Docker Swarm or other container orchestration platforms

Understanding of database design and performance tuning (MySQL, Redis, etc.)

Personal Attributes

Must be a team player and able to play a leadership role within the team.

Must provide mentoring to the more junior members of the team.

Effective verbal and written communication within team and client.

Flexible and able to work under pressure.

Benefits

Competitive salary and benefits

A great working environment with cutting edge colleagues

Room to grow and develop yourself

Some of the most exciting projects in the market ranging from end to end of the spectrum

A great team to influence and develop your skills

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who wishes to further enhance their experience and join a company in its journey to global markets. This company will help you grow skilfully, by equipping you with the necessary resources for both professional and personal development.

If you believe that you meet the criteria we are looking for, we would love to hear from you by applying to the job.

Alternatively if you would like more details please feel free to get in touch providing your contact number to (email address) for an informal chat about the role.

