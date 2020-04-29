Business Analyst

An International Gaming Company, with offices in Malta, London, Gibraltar, and Cape Town, are looking to hire an Experienced Agile Business Analyst to be based in their Cape Town Office. RoleWe need an analyst to help us maintain our sites across a range of devices. If you’re experienced in working within an Agile delivery framework (ideally Scrum), structuring the unstructured and in problem solving, we’re interested in talking to you. Skillset requirements: Experience in leading analysis and delivering requirements within an Agile teamCreating Agile artefacts for the project team – Epics, Features and User StoriesWorking closely with the Product Owner(s) to refine the Product BacklogBe comfortable in engaging with technical leads and senior stakeholdersAbility to communicate with designers, developers and testers at all levelsAbility to produce clear and concise documentation, as well as update existing documentationExperience in capturing and defining acceptance criteriaGood interpersonal skills and a great team attitudeAbility to learn quickly Be comfortable with, and reacting to, changes to project scope and priorities Nice to haves: Knowledge/experience of the Scrum framework Experience gained within the iGaming industry Experience using Jira/ConfluenceFamiliarity with APIs How we approach things: Tracking progress using agile delivery tools Sharing expertise and learning from others to keep improving as a team If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions. For more information contact:Ravi (email address)Recruitment Consultant

