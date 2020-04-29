Google Cloud Developer

The primary focus of this position is to assist in the development and support of software and process to land data in a Google BigQuery Data Warehouse.
Understand the solution the technical requirement is trying to solve.
Will be expected to understand the SDLC for software development;
Drive the delivery of solutions for which you are responsible.
Qualifications and key competencies
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- Essential – at least 2 year solid python coding experience
- Essential – at least 2 years solid SQL experience
- Essential – at least 1 year Java experience
- Essential some Data Warehouse experience
- Essential GIT experience.
- Essential – Batch/Large Data processing experience
- Preferred – Linux Shell Scripting
- Preferred – Airflow experience/Composer
- Preferred – Cloud Experience Google/AWS/Azure
- Any Google Cloud Platform experience will be to your advantage
Responsibilities
- Support of already developed python data products sitting in google cloud platform includig testing and debugging.
- Leveraging Google Dataflow,Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Nested Tables, Google Chat, Buckets, Composer(airflow), Dags, cloud functions and datastore etc
- Development of new data wrangling solutions in the google cloud environment
- Leveraging google based products such as Google Dataflow,Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Nested Tables, Google Chat, Buckets, Composer(airflow), Dags,cloud functions and datastore etc
- Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions
- After hours support of developed applications in the Google Cloud platform.
- Meet development deadlines as agreed in planning sessions.
- Deliver stable well architected and tested software for release into production.
- Provide peer reviews on solutions developed within our team.
- Ensure all in house developed code is check into GIT.
- Capture and regularly update Jira as it relates to tasks, time and progress.
- Provide regular feedback on progress and blockers with regards to your tasks at standup each morning
- Assist and mentor follow team members where appropriate.
- Where relevant present deployed solutions to team members to keep everyone abreast of changes to production environment.
- Follow change control process.
- Write effective, scalable code
- Develop code that improves responsiveness and overall performance and reduces cost in the google environment.
- Implement security and data protection solutions