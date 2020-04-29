Google Cloud Developer

Apr 29, 2020

The primary focus of this position is to assist in the development and support of software and process to land data in a Google BigQuery Data Warehouse.

Understand the solution the technical requirement is trying to solve.

Will be expected to understand the SDLC for software development;

Drive the delivery of solutions for which you are responsible.

Qualifications and key competencies

  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • Essential – at least 2 year solid python coding experience
  • Essential – at least 2 years solid SQL experience
  • Essential – at least 1 year Java experience
  • Essential some Data Warehouse experience
  • Essential GIT experience.
  • Essential – Batch/Large Data processing experience
  • Preferred – Linux Shell Scripting
  • Preferred – Airflow experience/Composer
  • Preferred – Cloud Experience Google/AWS/Azure
  • Any Google Cloud Platform experience will be to your advantage

Responsibilities

  • Support of already developed python data products sitting in google cloud platform includig testing and debugging.
  • Leveraging Google Dataflow,Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Nested Tables, Google Chat, Buckets, Composer(airflow), Dags, cloud functions and datastore etc
  • Development of new data wrangling solutions in the google cloud environment
  • Leveraging google based products such as Google Dataflow,Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Nested Tables, Google Chat, Buckets, Composer(airflow), Dags,cloud functions and datastore etc
  • Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions
  • After hours support of developed applications in the Google Cloud platform.
  • Meet development deadlines as agreed in planning sessions.
  • Deliver stable well architected and tested software for release into production.
  • Provide peer reviews on solutions developed within our team.
  • Ensure all in house developed code is check into GIT.
  • Capture and regularly update Jira as it relates to tasks, time and progress.
  • Provide regular feedback on progress and blockers with regards to your tasks at standup each morning
  • Assist and mentor follow team members where appropriate.
  • Where relevant present deployed solutions to team members to keep everyone abreast of changes to production environment.
  • Follow change control process.
  • Write effective, scalable code
  • Develop code that improves responsiveness and overall performance and reduces cost in the google environment.
  • Implement security and data protection solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position