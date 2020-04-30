SCRUM MASTER
Our client is looking for a candidate who will need engage with not just the team, but stakeholders outside the team to achieve continuous improvement.
You will not be alone, they currently have a group of Scrum Masters that you can co-facilitate, co-coach, pair on anything to help achieve a team’s goals.
They believe Scrum Masters can influence broader than one or two teams and they encourage implementation of improvement themes across the department.
Experience
- Understanding Engineering practises and can coach teams in their useÃ¢ú‚¬Â¦ is advantageous
- Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential
Qualifications
- Tertiary qualification – Advantageous
- At least 5+ years’ IT industry experience essential
- 3-4 years’ experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master; advantageous