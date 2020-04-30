Scrum Master

Apr 30, 2020

SCRUM MASTER

Our client is looking for a candidate who will need engage with not just the team, but stakeholders outside the team to achieve continuous improvement.

You will not be alone, they currently have a group of Scrum Masters that you can co-facilitate, co-coach, pair on anything to help achieve a team’s goals.

They believe Scrum Masters can influence broader than one or two teams and they encourage implementation of improvement themes across the department.

Experience

  Understanding Engineering practises and can coach teams in their use is advantageous
  • Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential

Qualifications

  • Tertiary qualification – Advantageous
  • At least 5+ years’ IT industry experience essential
  • 3-4 years’ experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master; advantageous

