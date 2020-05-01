Human Capital MIS Analyst

INTRODUCTION

Momentum Health Solutions, an entity of Momentum MetropoIitan Holdings Limited (MM), delivers sustainable, integrated health solutions that meet the needs of clients in the different segments and maximise lifetime client value. We build and maintain a culture of innovation, and create value through unique insights of how to achieve specific outcomes by using a defined set of Health capabilities.

ROLE PURPOSE

To provide the business with Human Capital business intelligence (analytics, metrics and reporting) that will empower the business to make decisions aligned to the people strategy.

REQUIREMENTS

– Matric.

– Tertiary qualification (preferably statistical or informatics).

– 5 years HC MIS Analyst experience.

– Minimum 3 years’ experience working with reporting tools e.g. Qlikview.

– SQL knowledge is advantageous.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

– Interpret reports to make sense of the numbers in order to provide insight into the organisation data and drive strategy.

– Develop reports and dashboards that provide meaningful insights on employee data.

– Provide insight to manage high risk and problematic financial issues in human resources.

– Manage the process of collecting data from various sources (including payroll) to develop reports.

– Verify data for quality and accuracy in reporting.

– Ensure that reports are consistent for all business units for ease of reference.

– Drive efficiencies in reporting.

– Implement and manage financial risk methodologies, techniques and systems and use to monitor and report on financial activities.

– Identify risk within the HC team and compile an audit plan to mitigate the risk.

– Be able to drive transformation and ensure compliance with DOL requirements.

– Keep abreast of changes and codes that affect the Human Capital environment.

– Effectively manage performance and development within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.

– Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

– Implement and provide feedback on the effectiveness of financial policy, practice and procedures: preventing illegal, unethical or improper conduct.

– Implement risk management, governance and compliance policies in the HR Operations area, to identify and manage governance and risk exposure liability.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

– Business Acumen.

– Client Commitment.

– Drive for Results.

– Strong attention to detail.

– Energetic and strong sense of urgency (deadline & results-oriented).

– Effective report writing skills.

– Excellent interpersonal skills.

– Financial and business Acumen.

– Solid understanding on employee data analysis.

– Sound knowledge of Transformation and be able to drive B-BBEE from a data perspective would be advantageous.

– Sound knowledge of Microsoft Office including Excel (Advanced).

