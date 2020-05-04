Full-Stack Developer

New opportunity has become available to join a well-known South African company, based in their Cape Town offices.

This opportunity will see you joining the .NET web applications team that enjoys a flat structure and welcomes innovative ideas and promotes creativity.

They are looking for someone with

Proven working experience in web programming

At least 5 years working in a similar role

A good understanding of ASP.Net, C# or VB.Net (C# preferred)

A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices

Knowledge of MS SQL server and/or MySQL, Object Oriented Programming and web application development

Basic knowledge of Search Engine Optimization process would be advantageous

Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques

Their technology stack includes

C#

Net (Core – Optional)

MVC

Front End CSS3 / Sass HTML 5 Grunt Node Javascript JQuery Angular Bootstrap



Your daily responsibilities will be

Writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices

Integrating data from various back-end services and databases

Gathering and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs

Creating and maintain software documentation

responsible for maintaining, expanding, and scaling our sites

Staying plugged into emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities

Cooperating with web designers to match visual design intent

The perks of the job

Flat team structure and open-door policy

Great coffee

Non-corporate

No dress code

Freedom to develop the way you enjoy and bring new ideas to the table

Minimal disruptions in the dev office (questions and issues get pushed to meetings and emails as far as possible to stop disruptions during core hours)

If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, send over your application. Interviews are currently taking place via Skype due to the SA Lock-Down.

For more information call me

