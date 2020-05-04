Full Stack Developer – Front End Developer

Responsibilities:

Understand and analyse user requests

Design, develop and maintain front-end applications

Able to keep User Experience top of mind when designing user interfaces

Able to build wireframes and bring across ideas which will solve a user request

Provide input towards the design of API’s

Be involved with the design and maintenance of underlying database objects

Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)

Guide, mentor and share your experience with your team mates

Participate during all stages of the software development lifecycle

Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

Help with day-to-day queries from clients and the IT Teams

R 395 000.00 to R 600 000.00 Per Annum

Cape Town

Key concern seeks experienced Full Stack Developer (with an emphasis on Front-End Development) to join the Development Team. Ideal candidate is passionate about development and finding solutions for Users.

Minimum Requirements

Key Skills and Qualifications

5 Years + development experience using JavaScript, preferably within the Angular framework

Constantly seeking to learn and improve

Ability to be proactive

Proficient in using other fundamental front-end languages such as HTML, CSS and at least one JavaScript and CSS Framework

Experience using relational database technologies

Understanding of application architecture

Able to take responsibility and be self-motivated

Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)

Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)

Able to work within a team

Be curious in technology

Ideal if you have some of the following Skills but not required:

Experience developing web applications using Angular and Bootstrap

Experience building wireframes using Balsamiq Mockup

Experience developing using Java Spring

Experience working with a MySQL database

Experience development using Python

Experience using version-control systems, such as GIT

Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkings

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite

Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker

Familiarity with the WSO2 platform

Familiarity with React and Node.JS

Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases

Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

Learn more/Apply for this position