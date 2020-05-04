.NET Developer – Pretoria

Full-Stack .NET Developer – Pretoria

Join a company that is leading the innovative movement in technology, get great perks and benefits as well as a great progression path!

If you are a smart, driven and technically savvy Full Stack Developer e and are ready to:

Contribute to and co-manage a dynamic and innovative team

Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction of the company to ensure the continued success.

Help the development of the junior members of the team

Execute high quality systems and code

Tech stack:

.Net Core 2.2 (Microsoft .NET and .NET Core)

Azure DevOps CI/CD

C#

JavaScript

HTML, CSS

SQL

ORM Technologies

SCRUM/Agile Methodologies

(Advance experience in API Architecture, MVC, Onion and Gateway pattern are advantageous)

Minimum requirements include:

Experience in a Senior Lead position

5+ years of practical experience

A College or University degree in Computer Science (OR a related discipline or proven experience in software development.)

Role requirements:

Meet sprint deadlines and build back-end product features.

Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture.

Set clear team goals.

Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.

Monitor team success, identify high performance and reward accomplishments accordingly

