Senior Software Developer (.NET)
This international software development company is not your standard software devs house, nor are they looking for a standard developer to join their extraordinary team.
This opportunity is for the passionate, the code junkie that has a flare for new technologies, enjoys architecting solutions and is a natural leader.
This opportunity is for someone who strives to be the best they can be, someone who wants to join a team of like-minded passionate developers on their journey as they continue to growth and expand their business.
Main skills and experience you’ll bring to the table
- designing / architecting solutions based on requirements
- ability to produce high quality code (back & front) while successfully managing the above mentioned tasks
- minimum of 6 year’s hands-on development experience using C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, SQL
Responsibilities
- Setup and maintain development process
- Guide and oversee that repositories, servers, etc are set up correctly for a project
- Ensure project is delivered as per design / architecture and requirements
- Conduct code reviews
- Organise and oversee the learning and development of team members, i.e. training sessions, courses, etc.
- Provide input into scoping sessions if required. Larger projects will have dedicated
- Technical scoping sessions.
- Provide input into timeframe estimates for projects
- Provide input into design (review wireframes from a technical perspective)
- Responsible for driving sprint planning meetings, working with the PM / PO (product owner) and team
- Direct the creation of epics, stories and tasks
- Help to break the requirements into development tasks
- CMS or data model design and contracts
- Integrations layer design
- Business layer
- Responsible for team demo
Benefits
- flexi time
- medical aid
- casual work environment
- smart colleagues and like-minded people
- team events
- international project
- expanding team and company – ie. stability
- award-winning software
If you’d like to be considered for this opportunity, please send over your updated CV to (email address).
Please note interviews are taking place during lock-down via Skype and there is a technical assessment to be completed from home. Please only apply if you have the time to commit to an interview and completing an assessment from home.
Good luck with your application.