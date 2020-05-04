Systems Engineer I (Deployment)

Job Objectives
Perform day to day deployments of
– SAP transports
– application distribution to the branch
– user software rollouts to the desktop
Perform daily reporting of
– deployments approved by the deployment CAB
– deployment status of SAP transports
– deployment status of branch deploymentQualificationsEssential:
Grade 12
Desirable:
Diploma/Degree in Information Technology
ITIL foundation certification
Project Management
SCCM administration
BigFix administration
CHaRM administrationExperience1 – 3 years in People Management
Project Coordination
Time managementKnowledge and SkillsLean Operations (KANBAN)