Systems Engineer I (Deployment)

Job Objectives

Perform day to day deployments of

– SAP transports

– application distribution to the branch

– user software rollouts to the desktop

Perform daily reporting of

– deployments approved by the deployment CAB

– deployment status of SAP transports

– deployment status of branch deploymentQualificationsEssential:

Grade 12

Desirable:

Diploma/Degree in Information Technology

ITIL foundation certification

Project Management

SCCM administration

BigFix administration

CHaRM administrationExperience1 – 3 years in People Management

Project Coordination

