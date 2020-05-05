Technical Support Manger

Technical Support Engineer
R35 000 CTC – R40 000 CTC
Somerset West
Key concern, seeks Technical Support Engineer, must have exp in Lithiun Batteries and Solar Solutions (Renewable Energy)
You will be responsible for managing the Technical Support team to ensure customer SLAs are met; second line escalations; proactive monitoring, identification & resolution of possible problems; support provided to clients; logging of incidents; application testing; documentation and managing reports.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
2 – 4 years experience
Leadership and supervisory skills
Above average analytical skills and know how
Interpersonal skills and ability to work at several communication levels
Negotiation and problem solving skills
Computer literacy with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite
High level of customer centric behaviour
Ability to deal with and resolve conflict
Time and priority management
Responsible for installing, diagnosing, inspecting as well as testing. Assemble lithium batteries, install, test, and maintain electrical or electronic wiring using hand tools and power tools
Maintain current electrician’s license or identification card to meet governmental regulations. Plan repairs, provide technical support to customers. Prepare accurate and timely reports, weekly reports and forecasts. Document technical knowledge in the form of technical drawings, notes and manuals, Scoping new products / developments / technology in the alternative energy field
National Diploma Electrical Engineering, Proven work experience as Technical Engineer preferable, Hands on experience with Lithium Batteries and Solar Solutions, must have technical knowledge of lithium, super capacitors, and other battery types Must have the ability to diagnose and troubleshoot basic technical issues, must have excellent problem-solving and communication skills both internally and externally. Must have the ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal, must have basic understanding
Minimum Requirements
Proven work experience as Technical Engineer preferable
