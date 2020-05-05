Technical Support Manger

Technical Support Engineer

R35 000 CTC – R40 000 CTC

Somerset West

Key concern, seeks Technical Support Engineer, must have exp in Lithiun Batteries and Solar Solutions (Renewable Energy)

You will be responsible for managing the Technical Support team to ensure customer SLAs are met; second line escalations; proactive monitoring, identification & resolution of possible problems; support provided to clients; logging of incidents; application testing; documentation and managing reports.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

2 – 4 years experience

Leadership and supervisory skills

Above average analytical skills and know how

Interpersonal skills and ability to work at several communication levels

Negotiation and problem solving skills

Computer literacy with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite

High level of customer centric behaviour

Ability to deal with and resolve conflict

Time and priority management

Responsible for installing, diagnosing, inspecting as well as testing. Assemble lithium batteries, install, test, and maintain electrical or electronic wiring using hand tools and power tools

Maintain current electrician’s license or identification card to meet governmental regulations. Plan repairs, provide technical support to customers. Prepare accurate and timely reports, weekly reports and forecasts. Document technical knowledge in the form of technical drawings, notes and manuals, Scoping new products / developments / technology in the alternative energy field

National Diploma Electrical Engineering, Proven work experience as Technical Engineer preferable, Hands on experience with Lithium Batteries and Solar Solutions, must have technical knowledge of lithium, super capacitors, and other battery types Must have the ability to diagnose and troubleshoot basic technical issues, must have excellent problem-solving and communication skills both internally and externally. Must have the ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal, must have basic understanding

Minimum Requirements

Proven work experience as Technical Engineer preferably

