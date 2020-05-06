Test Analyst

We are currently seeking a Test Analyst who has experience testing software in either a Point of Sale or Retail Industry.

Your responsibilities will be:

Planning, analysis, design, and execution of the testing effort, including defect management in SDLC.

You will be also be required to test case/script generation and review, test prerequisites compilation and maintain high quality, and accuracy.

You will need to know how to test APIs with an automation tool.

You will also be required to be able to do Manual testing with a technical tool.

This is a Contract role.

3-4 years experience of solid experience a must.

