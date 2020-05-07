Application Architect/ Lead Developer Ref: AAS/ZR

May 7, 2020

Cape Town based permanent opportunity for an experienced Lead Developer/Applications Architect.Please only apply should you match the role criteriaRole RequirementsEnsure Architectural conformance of solutions, current systems is maintained and business users supported.Lead Developer the following is expected

  • Analysis of change requests received

  • Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

  • Design prototypes for change requests

  • Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable

  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

  • Test own programs / artefacts

  • Test Interfaces to other systems

  • Debugging of programs

  • Provide test information to Testers

  • Implement changes into the Production environment

  • Provide/update design documentation

  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

  • Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction

Application Architect the following is expected

  • Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements

  • Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability and availability into account

  • Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance

  • Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability

  • Responsible for roadmap for future changes

  • Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams and deliverables to Business and other Architects

  • Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12

  • A tertiary qualification in IT will be advantageous

Experience:

  • >5 years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design will be a strong recommendation

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development

  • Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage

  • Experience in Microsoft Software Development working with the following:

    • .Net C#

    • ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core

    • Classic ASP (VBScript)

    • HTML (including HTML5)

    • Modern CSS including CSS3

    • CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS

    • JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery

    • JSON

    • MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services

    • Web Services – WCF / REST

    • XML

    • Test-Driven Development – MSTest & XUnit

    • ORM – Entity Framework & NHibernate

    • Dependency Injection

    • Familiarity with mainframe is a plus

    • Familiarity with NodeJS

    • Knowledge of HTTP

    • Familiarity with CI/CD

Knowledge:

  • Sound understanding of Microsoft e.g. .Net

  • Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code

  • Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design

  • Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable

  • Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors

  • Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models

  • Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position