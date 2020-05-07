Application Architect/ Lead Developer Ref: AAS/ZR

Cape Town based permanent opportunity for an experienced Lead Developer/Applications Architect.Please only apply should you match the role criteriaRole RequirementsEnsure Architectural conformance of solutions, current systems is maintained and business users supported.Lead Developer the following is expected

Analysis of change requests received

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

Design prototypes for change requests

Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Provide/update design documentation

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction

Application Architect the following is expected

Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements

Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability and availability into account

Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance

Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability

Responsible for roadmap for future changes

Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams and deliverables to Business and other Architects

Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance

Qualifications:

Grade 12

A tertiary qualification in IT will be advantageous

Experience:

>5 years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design will be a strong recommendation

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development

Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage

Experience in Microsoft Software Development working with the following: .Net C# ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core Classic ASP (VBScript) HTML (including HTML5) Modern CSS including CSS3 CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery JSON MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services Web Services – WCF / REST XML Test-Driven Development – MSTest & XUnit ORM – Entity Framework & NHibernate Dependency Injection Familiarity with mainframe is a plus Familiarity with NodeJS Knowledge of HTTP Familiarity with CI/CD



Knowledge:

Sound understanding of Microsoft e.g. .Net

Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code

Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design

Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable

Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors

Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models

Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies

