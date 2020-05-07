C# Developer

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a Intermediate C# Developer to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The Successful applicant will be responsibile for developing, maintaining, and support existing systems in accordance to the Group’s standards.

Minimum Qualification Required: IT Programming degree/diploma

Minimum Years of Experience

– 3-4 Years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net, MVC and C#

– 3-4 Years Database Design and Development -experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures

– 2-3 Years Development experience in MVC

– 1-2 years Development experience in WPF

– 1-2 Years Development experience in WCF

Skills Required

– Good understanding of OO principles

– Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients

– Developing ASP and MVC .Net programs and functions

– Maintain existing Net programs/systems and functions

Only South African Citizens or Residents with valid ID may apply!

