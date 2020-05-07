Data Engineer

Permanent

Cape Town

A large established enterprise is looking to employ a Data Engineer in one of its new teams. You will need good expertise in a broad range of software development & scripting fields. Your knowledge of data analysis, end user requirements and business requirements analysis will help you develop a clear understanding of the business need and incorporate these needs into technical solutions. You will also need a solid understanding of physical database design and the SDLC and have the ability to work well with a team.

Qualifications

Essential: 4 years Bachelors degree in computer science, computer engineering, or equivalent work experience

Experience

Essential:

3 – 6 years Data engineering or software engineering

Big Data experience

experience with Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes

Experience in oop

Experience in engineering software platforms and large scale data infrastructures

*Support data feeds in production on break fix basis (2 years)

*Creating data marts using Talend or similar ETL development tool (4 years)

Experience in modern technologies, Hadoop, python etc

* Extensive knowledge in different programming or scripting languages

knowledge of data modeling and understanding of different data structures and their benefits and limitations under particular use cases.

BI Data modelling

SQL

ETL tool such as Talend or similar

Modern open source tools

Preferred but not required

AWS Certification at least to associate level

Cloud AWS experience

*Creating data feeds from on-premise to AWS Cloud

*Manipulating data using python and pyspark

*Processing data using the Hadoop paradigm particularly using EMR, AWS’s distribution of Hadoop

*Devops for Big Data and Business Intelligence including automated testing and deployment

* Big Data batch and streaming tools

* Talend

* AWS: EMR, EC2, S3

* PySpark or Spark

