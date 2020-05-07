Developer – PHP

Developer – PHP (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a well established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Job Purpose:

Our client is looking for a PHP Developer to produce high quality code within agreed time estimates. You will be involved in assisting customers with end-to-end integrations, custom scripting requirements, reporting needs, resolving issues as well as have the opportunity to be involved with the design, development, testing and documenting applications.

Our client is looking for a PHP Developer with experience working with PHP in enterprise type systems.

You may be required to provide support, maintenance and development work.

You will be working closely with the Team Leader, Systems Business Analyst and Technical Lead to deliver a high quality product.

Responsibilities:

Supporting applications written in PHP, including enterprise type applications.

Developing, testing and documenting solutions which adhere to best practices.

Developing new software applications.

Participating in Open Source Software community product development and support.

Providing technical support/assistance to other developers.

Qualifications:

An IT related degree or diploma.

Matric.

Skills/Experience:

3 – 4 years experience with PHP, MySQL and Linux essential.

HTML / CSS experience.

JavaScript experience.

Version control systems – SVN/ GIT.

Some PHP framework knowledge could be advantageous, but is not essential.

Java or Android experience would be a plus, but is not essential.

Use of bug tracking systems.

Proven experience of meeting deadlines and delivering quality code.

