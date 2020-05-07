Intermediate Fullstack .NET Developer

My Client, an exciting fintech company who’s in the financial industry, is in need of an Intermediate Full-stack .NET Developer to join the team.

Duties will include:

  • Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
  • Version control discipline for software releases
  • Maintain all source code
  • Mobile development is advantageous
  • Follow formal software engineering practice
  • Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
  • Communicating at a management level
  • Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • React – Front end
  • Angualr
  • MVC
  • Azure
  • SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Flexi Hours
  • New tech
  • Modern office
  • Casual dress code
  • Rapid career progression
  • Training
  • Remote Work

