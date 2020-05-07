Senior Developer

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a Senior Angular Specialist to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices. They are based in Cape Town in Brackenfell.

Experience Required:

– 4+ Years of experience as an Angular developer

– Extensive experience in at least one modern JavaScript MVC frameworks (Angular6+, JQuery,

– NodeJS)

– Expertise using HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

– Strong understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

– String skills in TypeScript.

– Strong experience performing system integration.

Desirable:

– 3+ Years’ experience as a C#.net Programmer

Experience using cloud technologies (AWS, Azure)

Please contact me at your soonest convenience should you be interested in discussing this in more detail.

