Software Developer

The Angular Developer will be required to create and amend programs in accordance with the design as well as to conduct reviews of supplied specifications. Coaching junior staff falls within this area of responsibility.

– 4+ Years of experience as an Angular developer

– Extensive experience in at least one modern JavaScript MVC frameworks (Angular6+, JQuery, NodeJS)

– Expertise using HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

– Strong understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

– String skills in TypeScript.

– Strong experience performing system integration.

Desirable:

– 3+ Years’ experience as a C#.net Programmer

– Experience using cloud technologies (AWS, Azure)

Learn more/Apply for this position