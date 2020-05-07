Solution Architect

Supply Chain Solutions Architect

Our Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a Supply Chain Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals. The Successful applicant would be required to create and maintains the architectures for the supply chain platforms and architecturally and contribute to the realization of the architecture roadmap into the target state. Knowledge of supply chain is essential, including Supply Chain Management, Demand & Supply Planning, Merchandise Planning, Allocation and Replenishment Minimum Qualification Required:

– Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar) Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, ZACHMAN)Minimum Years of Experience:

– 10 yrs working experience within the IT industry

– 5 years Excellent architecture and design skills and proven track record delivering well-architected complex enterprise-class systems

– 5 years Expert understanding of supply chain management architectures

– 5+ years Supply chain management technical experience and understanding of the current supply chain management requirements

– 5+ years experience with supply chain management in the domains of Supply Chain Management, Demand & Supply Planning, Merchandise Planning, Allocation and ReplenishmentSkills Required

– In-depth knowledge of supply chain management

– Extensive experience with supply chain management Architectures, Migrations and Implementations

– Implementation experience of various supply chain management vendor solutions (e.g. JDA, SAP, etc.)

