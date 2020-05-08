Angular Developer

Create and amend programs in accordance with the design.

Document all work in accordance with agreed standards.

Plan, design, and conduct tests of programs; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error-free result.

Conduct reviews of supplied specifications, with others as appropriate.

Develops particularly large, complex, and mission-critical programs and produce program modifications from supplied specifications using agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.

Provide expert advice in some or all aspects of the programming methods, tools, and standards used in the organization.

Take part in reviews of own work and leads reviews of colleagues’ work.

Provide coaching support to junior staff

Qualifications

B-Com Information Systems, BSc Computer Science, or Information Systems

Experience

4 Years of experience as an Angular developer

Extensive experience in at least one modern JavaScript MVC frameworks (Angular6+, JQuery, NodeJS)

Expertise using HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Strong understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

Strong skills in Typescript.

Strong experience performing system integration

3 Years’ experience as a C#.net Programmer Experience using cloud technologies (AWS, Azure)

Logical, analytical approach to problem solving and attention to detail.

Broad understanding of IS concepts and database practices, particularly those used within the organisation.

Leadership skills

Working effectively in teams

