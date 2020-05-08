Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on a contract basis initially till December 2020

Rates : Neg

Industry : IT / Finance

As Business Analyst you are responsible for investigations, requirements gathering and documentation in the form of process models or use cases per the need of the initiative in question. You will report to the team lead or project manager depending on the structure of the team. Being a senior role, you must be able to work independently, identify and collaborating with the different business and technical stake holders.

Importantly you must be able to crystalise stated requirements and understand the impact this has on applications, information, process and the related impact on the operating model (for business and IT). This important step informs the quotation and business case and provides guidance to the team. You must be able to work under pressure and to prioritise and balance demand for your time.

The BA writes user stories and use cases and assists the testers to identify test hotspots.

We expect the BA to work independently, engage stakeholders at a Head of Department level and have an eye for detail. In this type of application where we deal with client financial and personal information, we cannot get it wrong.

New Development:

– Engage with business stakeholders to solicit business requirements.

Document and articulate stated requirements in a clear and unambiguous manner.

Analyse and design new business processes

– Identify changes to existing processes and ensure integration of changes into process environment.

– Document requirements into a Business Requirements Definition (BRD) and Business Requirements Specification (BRS).

Prepare business use case documentation.

– Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application.

Play back solutions to business and project stakeholders to confirm understanding and get agreement.

– Participate in transitioning the requirements and use cases to systems analysts and designers, and ensure a clear and complete understanding.

Explain solutions to the development team

Assist test team to understand the solution and identify key test concerns.

Participate in quality management reviews throughout the SDLC to ensure requirements are fulfilled.

– Review test approach and test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined.

– Participate in testing of key functions to ensure that business requirements have been met.

Assist with categorisation of defects

– Have a good understanding of User Experience design in order to provide simple, yet effective business solutions

– Provide regular progress reports to the team lead or project manager.

Implementation:

Be available for support and key testing during implementation of applications or underlying hardware. This is normally after hours.

Production Support:

Provide assistance to the support team, when required, to resolve production issues.

Provide support and assistance to business units on Due Diligence issues, processes and system.

– Additional Requirements

– Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses (relevant degree or diploma an advantage).

– 5 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Life Assurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry).

– Knowledge of business and understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains.

Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and SDLC methodologies.

– Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts and issues in business terms.

Experience with Siron KYC systems.

– Experience in doing business implementations and onboarding of Party Due Diligence in business units.Qualification and Experience

Degree or Diploma and/or Certification with 5 to 8 years related experience.

AGILE

Business Requirements Definition

IT Data Analysis

Reporting and Administration

Quality, Compliance and Accreditation

Business Analysis

MSTeams, Jira and Sharepoint.

